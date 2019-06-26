Minnie Dlamini, Sho Madjozi & Boity Thulo: These celebs are winning and we're here for it!

Celebrities Minnie Dlamini, Sho Madjozi and Boity Thulo's successes dominated Twitter as their fans congratulated them on their latest achievements. From Minnie Dlamini's skin range to Sho's BET win - here are the deets:

Minnie Dlamini - MD skincare range

After more than five years of research, Minnie Dlamini's team of skincare experts and chemists gave the launch of her skincare range, MD Skincare, the go-ahead. In a series of Twitter posts, Minnie said the product will retail at Clicks stores across the country at an affordable price of R13.00 to R39.99.