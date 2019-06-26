Minnie Dlamini, Sho Madjozi & Boity Thulo: These celebs are winning and we're here for it!
Celebrities Minnie Dlamini, Sho Madjozi and Boity Thulo's successes dominated Twitter as their fans congratulated them on their latest achievements. From Minnie Dlamini's skin range to Sho's BET win - here are the deets:
Minnie Dlamini - MD skincare range
After more than five years of research, Minnie Dlamini's team of skincare experts and chemists gave the launch of her skincare range, MD Skincare, the go-ahead. In a series of Twitter posts, Minnie said the product will retail at Clicks stores across the country at an affordable price of R13.00 to R39.99.
MD By Minnie Dlamini is on shelves and available at selected @Clicks_SA stores countrywide. Products are retailing at R13.00 - R39.99 #MDSkinCare pic.twitter.com/SM2WhiUbZ1— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) June 24, 2019
Boity Thulo - Range Rover
Boity's social media fans and followers have been congratulating her non-stop, after she bought a Range Rover Lumma CLR R8 Sport V8. "My incredible baby is finally here! Welcome home Esther" read her Instagram and Twitter posts.
Sho Madjozi
On Monday, Mzansi woke up to the news of Sho Madjozi's big win at the BET awards in Los Angeles. She won in the category of best international act. Sho thanked her fans for rooting for her and encouraged them to embrace themselves, regardless of their background.
You guys voted for me and we did it!!!!! THANK YOU 😭😭😭🙏🏽 Best new international act!! ⭐️ #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/9rZAFGKJ17— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) June 24, 2019