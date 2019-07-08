Kim Jayde on being bullied at school: I ate my lunch in the toilet

Kim Jayde is one of the most popular TV presenters and models today. She recently made it on to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, which is a big deal. Everything she's achieved has left her reflecting on all the hardships she's endured, including being bullied.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwean-born presenter remembered how hard junior school was for her and how being bullied almost dimmed her light.

"Junior school was really hard, because I was bullied very badly. I was a shy, awkward little girl and I didn't have people skills ... So I would literally ask the teachers to give me extra homework so that I didn't have to go out and play at break time. So I would sit in the class at break time and, if I didn't have work, then I would sit in the toilet and eat my lunch.

"My parents came to school to ask the teachers why I came home crying almost every day. It was miserable," she told TshisaLIVE.