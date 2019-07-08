TshisaLIVE

Say what? J. Cole is having a 2nd baby, but we didn't even know about the first!

08 July 2019 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
J. Cole's family is growing.
J. Cole's family is growing.
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images

J. Cole is one of the biggest rappers in the world but as far as his private life is concerned, your guess is as good as ours because the rapper hardly ever shares anything on a public platform.

Some fans didn't even now that J. Cole had a child already, let alone a wife.

So you can imagine how shook they were when they found out he's expecting a second baby.

In true J. Cole style, he didn't even make a formal announcement, instead, he confirmed the news that he and his wife are having another baby in a song.

His fans had to give Sacrifices a proper listen because it was the lyrics of his single that actually spilled the beans.

"She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way," J. Cole sings on Sacrifices.

Yhu! The Twitter streets were a mess when they finally put two and two together, here are some of the hilarious reactions.

Kim Jayde on being bullied at school: I ate my lunch in the toilet

Kim looks back on a very unpleasant time in her life
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Lebo M on beating the hard times: I couldn't give up, I was in exile

Lebo M has overcome a lot.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Five snaps of Zodwa Wabantu's jaw-dropping outfits (there's a lot of flesh, obvs)

All hail Queen Zodwa and breaking the rules
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Prince Kaybee takes on flexing SA celebs: No one cares about your money

Prince Kaybee says for fans, it's all about the music
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Twitter crowns Boity & Linda Mtoba queens of #VDJ2019, while Minnie ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Five snaps of Zodwa Wabantu's jaw-dropping outfits (there's a lot of flesh, ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizwe Dhlomo & Vusi Thembekwayo got into a flaming twar ... again! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
'Legal gangsters' | Cops accused of torture and framing
X