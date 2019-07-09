DJ Fresh stands firm: I offered to apologise two weeks ago

DJ Fresh has responded to claims that he has apparently refused to apologise for foul language on air that landed him in hot water with the BCCSA and saw him being yanked off radio for more than three weeks.

Fresh was taken off air after a complaint was lodged with the Broadcasting Commission of SA (BCCSA) alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air.

In a separate incident he allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the public broadcaster had been found guilty by the BCCSA for Fresh's offensive language and that Fresh had been told of the decision.

Sunday World reported over the weekend that after receiving a letter from the SABC telling him of their decision and his need to apologise on air, Fresh allegedly wrote back through his lawyers and refused. They added that Fresh's team had allegedly given the SABC an ultimatum that he be reinstated immediately.

DJ Fresh slammed the claims in a statement issued on Monday night and said he had offered an apology two weeks ago.

"Contrary to the disinformation being deliberately spread, I actually offered to apologise unreservedly... two weeks ago!"

Fresh said he had met with management at the SABC and made the offer to apologise.

"A scheduled meeting between Fresh and the SABC occurred when the two weeks lapsed and Fresh agreed to apologise unreservedly".

It claimed that the dispute came not from the apology but from the SABC's decision to keep him off air for an additional three weeks, with him losing out on much needed income during this time.