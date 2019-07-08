DJ Fresh's Metro FM future hangs in the balance as he refuses to apologise

The SABC has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that DJ Fresh is scheduled to return to Metro FM next week, but reports claim the star will not do so if he is forced to apologise on air.

The DJ was taken off air last month, with SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu telling TshisaLIVE at the time that it was a matter between the broadcaster and Fresh.

According to Sunday World the DJ had been suspended after a complaint was lodged with the Broadcasting Commission of SA (BCCSA) alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air. In a separate incident he allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday, Vuyo confirmed that the SABC had been found guilty by the BCCSA for Fresh's offensive language and, after an absence from its schedule, the star would be returning to air on July 15.

"The SABC can confirm that it has been found guilty by the BCCSA, for contravention of clause 6 of the BCCSA code of conduct, relating to the use of offensive language used by its on-air presenter Mr Thato Sikwane on the Metro FM show 'Fresh Breakfast'. The SABC will abide by the ruling and the sanction, which was imposed by the BCCSA. The SABC is committed to ensuring sound governance and internal controls irrespective of an employee's position or rank."