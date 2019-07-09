Stogie T showed up to support Riky Rick - which is super cool!

It's one thing to have beef then squash it, but it is another to actually show up and support the person you used to beef with.

OG's Riky Rick and Stogie T have chosen to lead the way for the youngins and put their feud aside.

In case you need a reminder, Stogie and Riky were at odds with each other in 2017/2018.

This after the rappers, who go way back, had a very public go at each other after Cassper Nyovest included the fact that Stogie never did anything for him in his SA Hip-Hop Awards acceptance speech.

Riky, who at the time was "besties" with Cassper, jumped to his defence and slammed Stogie for "claiming" other artists' success as his own.

The pair, who have been in the hip-hop game for a while, buried the hatchet last year after they apparently decided that it did nothing for their brands to feud.

Now a video has surfaced of Stogie showing up to support Riky at the launch of the Boss Zonke's new barbershop - Legends Barbershop in Waterfall Midrand - left a lot of hip-hop fans excited.

The pair seemed to be having fun together, with Riky making fun of Stogie's hairstyle. Fans couldn't be happier and even think a collab should be on the books.

Watch the mini clip below: