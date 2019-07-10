IN MEMES | Glenda's heartbreak because of Kwaito left tweeps HURT!
Glenda's heartbreak at the hand of Kwaito has been looming for a while now and even though Skeem Saam fans knew that the moment would shatter Glenda, they only realised on Tuesday evening how heartbroken it left them.
Kwaito, who promised Glenda the world and the stars, started cheating on her some time back with his "friend" Lizzy. He slowly began treating Glenda like trash and didn't have the guts to break up with her because of all the sacrifices she had done for the sake of their relationship.
Like that time she turned down a huge international scholarship, just so she could be closer to Kwaito. Even though fans always expressed that Glenda was naive to pull such a move, they hoped that the relationship would be worth it.
Then Kwaito went and started cheating!
Tweeps were in their feels over the break up. For some, Kwaito's trashy behaviour was hitting too close to home for them, especially when this part came:
Glenda: "You are dumping me?"
Kwaito: "No! Dumping is a very strong word.. But I want you to know that you'll always have a special place in my heart..."
Yhu... tweeps were finished! Poor Glenda is only left with regret, while the new graduate and his doctor best friend-turned-girlfriend ride into the sunset.
They had just the memes for the moment.
Recently I have been avoiding #SkeemSaam because of what Kwaito is doing to Glenda,the whole situation just remind me of what my ex put me through. pic.twitter.com/pKkZAaR2XT— Rahlagane Mahlatse (@mhlatze) July 9, 2019
Stop being a ride or die.— Chief Makazi (@MissMadiba) July 9, 2019
Because you die & they get a new ride!
Look at Glenda.
Poor thing invested all the time and missed opportunities for Kwaito.
Only for boyza to choose Lizzy.
Lesson to all of us ladies! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/cb4YOMmvtn
#SkeemSaam the worst part is she was there during Alexes Marthon Saga Kwaito worthless man pic.twitter.com/AXC2wJfsga— KILLER G🇿🇦 (@kiing_getz) July 9, 2019
Glenda refused a scholarship for this asshole #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/8ZDY1UoREG— Jessica Thajana (@JessicaThajana) July 9, 2019
Clearly Kwaito didn't attend men's conference early this year ,how could he dump Glenda ? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/sdb6655S8i— #BafanaBafana ❤ (@Karabo_Mahlok) July 9, 2019
If i could get a supportive girlfriend like Glenda am so sure am gonna get into debts to marry her knowing she's gonna support me to get out of them...❤❤🌷🌷 #skeemsaam @SkeemSaam3 @nozi_langa @clementmaosa pic.twitter.com/Ei0NvKxXUY— MAN A (@AsaphTemo) July 9, 2019
So vele kwaito was pushing the course with Glenda. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/eJe1iUpcTA— Delight7Ⓜ🚀 (@Delight7M) July 9, 2019
Shit! Recently I Am Glenda, Glenda Is Me & Me Is Glenda— Locomotion 🏀 (@ReeRray) July 9, 2019
They Nyesed Us...💔💔 pic.twitter.com/9uve2j9e0E
Imagine being dumped after you called him with your airtime... Shame Glenda.. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/tR6IYCDWq6— A M O R💜 (@MOTHI_THANDO) July 9, 2019
#SkeemSaam— Lethiwe (@Lethiwe40748874) July 9, 2019
Glenda uzaba strong, being dump is not the end of the road, but the most valuable lesson in the relationship department. Vuka sisi ugeze, ubangene! pic.twitter.com/dO3DynWLhr