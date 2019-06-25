From court battles to bubbly: It’s Bonang’s birthday and we look back at the past year

THAT'S MISS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER TO YOU

2019 brought fresh achievements for the star and news that she would be temporarily moving to America to shoot a reality show and work on several other projects.

While fans are still waiting for the show, another of Bonang's major projects made its debut at the Manchester Film Festival in March.

There, she made her debut as executive producer on the documentary, Hidden Figures, which explored the addictive tendencies caused by social media and the lives of established Instagram influencers around the globe. It also starred Bonang.

CHAMPOPO QUEEN

Bonang then pulled a massive move by launching a bubbly range called "House of Bonang"!

She described the champopo as a dream come true, after working on it for several years.