'She messed up the film' - Khanyi Mbau on Beyoncé's The Lion King role

SA actress Khanyi Mbau has added her voice to the flood of criticism over Beyoncé's role as Nala in the upcoming The Lion King film.

Beyoncé voices the lion in the live-action remake of the legendary film which hits cinemas next week.

The star came under fire from fans of the film after a clip of Nala speaking was shared online in a teaser for the film.

In the clip, Nala tells Simba that Scar "has taken over the pridelands... This isn’t the home I remember," she says.

Many felt that the producers should have masked Beyoncé's voice for the role, so that she doesn't distract fans, while others complained that she sounded nothing like Nala in the original film.