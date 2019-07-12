Could voting out 'dangerous' Meryl come back to bite Survivor SA castaways?

After more than 20 days of blindsides, twists, alliances and blatant lies, the 13 castaways in Survivor SA: Island of Secrets finally merged into one tribe, Manumalo, with Meryl the first victim.

New alliances were formed pretty quickly, with Nicole, Geoff and Danté among those who looked like they could be voted off.

But what would Survivor SA be without a bit of scheming and backstabbing?

This time the victim was Meryl, who got one more vote than last week’s scheming puppet master, Geoff.

Until her name was read, Meryl had no idea she was a threat.

Those who voted out Meryl believed she was campaigning too hard and was too dangerous to keep any longer.

They believed she would eventually turn on them, so they got rid of her early.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Meryl said she was shocked to hear people describe her as "dangerous".

She said despite the blindside, she wasn't going to be petty and seek revenge when the jury decides on its winner at the end of the season.

"I understand that it is just a game and you can't take these things personally. You have to think strategically about it, not let your emotions take over."

She said she would choose her winner based on "who played the best game".

"I will vote for who I think played an intelligent and consistent game."

She said she was glad to be back home with her family.