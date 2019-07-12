TshisaLIVE

Could voting out 'dangerous' Meryl come back to bite Survivor SA castaways?

12 July 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Meryl has become the first member of 'Survivor SA's' jury.
Meryl has become the first member of 'Survivor SA's' jury.
Image: Supplied

After more than 20 days of blindsides, twists, alliances and blatant lies, the 13 castaways in Survivor SA: Island of Secrets finally merged into one tribe, Manumalo, with Meryl the first victim.

New alliances were formed pretty quickly, with Nicole, Geoff and Danté among those who looked like they could be voted off.

But what would Survivor SA be without a bit of scheming and backstabbing?

This time the victim was Meryl, who got one more vote than last week’s scheming puppet master, Geoff.

Until her name was read, Meryl had no idea she was a threat.

Those who voted out Meryl believed she was campaigning too hard and was too dangerous to keep any longer.

They believed she would eventually turn on them, so they got rid of her early.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Meryl said she was shocked to hear people describe her as "dangerous".

She said despite the blindside, she wasn't going to be petty and seek revenge when the jury decides on its winner at the end of the season.

"I understand that it is just a game and you can't take these things personally. You have to think strategically about it, not let your emotions take over."

She said she would choose her winner based on "who played the best game".

"I will vote for who I think played an intelligent and consistent game."

She said she was glad to be back home with her family.

MORE

'I was blindsided'- No more Amigos as Nathan gets the boot on Survivor SA

Yoh! What drama.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

With Rocco gone, Rob is now the 'new superman' on Survivor SA

'There is only one superman of Survivor SA and that is me,' says Rocco.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Blood On Her Hands' shares horrifying details of a teenage female 'killer'

A new book about SA's most notorious female killer paints a detailed picture of these wicked women and their lurid crimes
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

'I took one last shot' - Tania’s fightback fails to save her on Survivor SA

Tania's luck ran out.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'I was blindsided'- No more Amigos as Nathan gets the boot on Survivor SA

Yoh! What drama.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

With Rocco gone, Rob is now the 'new superman' on Survivor SA

'There is only one superman of Survivor SA and that is me,' says Rocco.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Blood On Her Hands' shares horrifying details of a teenage female 'killer'

A new book about SA's most notorious female killer paints a detailed picture of these wicked women and their lurid crimes
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

'I took one last shot' - Tania’s fightback fails to save her on Survivor SA

Tania's luck ran out.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'She messed up the film' - Khanyi Mbau on Beyoncé's The Lion King role TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi divided over 'unhappy' AKA and Zinhle snap TshisaLIVE
  3. 5 top celebs and politicians that have thrown their weight behind DJ Fresh TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July TshisaLIVE
  5. First a car, now a house! Moshe stays shining & the internet wants to stan ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X