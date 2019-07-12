Lebo M: South Africans can play much more roles than they are often given credit for

As the world anticipates the premiere of a live-action remake of The Lion King, Lebo M has praised the versatility of South African talent, hailing it as some of the best in the world.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lebo said that one of the proudest moments of his life was when the world fell in love with the highly-successful theatre production of The Lion King, because of the calibre of SA talent in the project.

"It was incredible that Disney saw the value of The Lion King because it is an African story. We had [on the theatre production] South African actors, singers, and dancers and suddenly people saw the talent that we have. It made me so proud."