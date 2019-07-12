TshisaLIVE

Major moves! Tbo Touch to launch the ‘Netflix of South Africa’

And Enhle Mbali, Robbie Malinga Jnr are a big part of it

12 July 2019 - 07:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Tbo Touch has promised a host of new local shows.
Tbo Touch has promised a host of new local shows.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Masi Losi

Tbo Touch is ready to again shake up the game with the launch later this month of streaming services he has dubbed "the Netflix of South Africa".

Announcing the major move in a chat with TshisaLIVE, Touch said THD24 will go live on July 28 and feature "hours and hours of great local content". 

"It will work similar to Netflix and have all our current content and eight new shows on video. They are all local, unheard of content. It is hours and hours of great local content. It's the South African Netflix."

The service will be free and accessible through the website, THD24.com, or the soon-to-be-launched mobile app.

Although Touch was tight-lipped on what shows will be available, he did confirm that Enhle Mbali will be hosting her own show on the service, called Sincerely Yours.

"The show will feature international guests and local top guests opening up about their lives and inspirations, but it's done in bed. Enhle will host the show. I didn't want her to share the spot with anyone."

TshisaLIVE also understands that Robbie Malinga Jnr will be part of the service.

Touch has already ventured into TV, with his Touch HD platform teaming up with Soweto TV three months ago to air some of its content on the platform.

MORE

OPINION | Dear Metro FM, #BringBackDJFresh or risk becoming the joke of SA radio

Neither Metro FM nor Fresh are talking about it, but the signs aren't good.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Tbo Touch concerned about black pilots' qualifications - Mzansi in massive debate

Tbo Touch has come under fire for a tweet in which he said his questioning of black pilots' qualifications is due to colonisation.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

The Tbo Touch, Yeye & Robbie Malinga jnr snap that SHOOK Mzansi

All Twitter could say after they saw that pic was: "it's too much!".
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Boys and their toys! Tbo Touch flaunts his, er, engine size

Listen up! If you're going to challenge a man about his car, best make sure you know you'll win. Tbo Touch posted a video of himself stopped at a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'She messed up the film' - Khanyi Mbau on Beyoncé's The Lion King role TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi divided over 'unhappy' AKA and Zinhle snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July TshisaLIVE
  4. 5 top celebs and politicians that have thrown their weight behind DJ Fresh TshisaLIVE
  5. First a car, now a house! Moshe stays shining & the internet wants to stan ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X