Cassper & AKA embrace each other's music, Mzansi can't believe it!

Mzansi has been in a state of disbelief ever since videos of AKA and Cassper Nyovest embracing each other's music surfaced on social media.

The rappers have been beefing for well over four years now but this past weekend, when AKA's song Jika (featuring Yanga Chief) came on and the club broke into dance, Cassper couldn't hold himself back. Everybody was having a good time, the song is a great jam and on that particular day even Cassper couldn't hate on his "enemy's" musicality.

The music Gods must have been trying to teach some kind of a lesson because AKA also found himself rapping along to Cassper's verse on Nadia Nakai's song Naaa Meeaan.

AKA was a bit more obvious about his awareness that the video would end up online and he allegedly told everyone to put their phones down... uhm so he can rap along to Cassper's verse in peace.

For once, AKA and Cassper (at different locations and at different times) focused on the bigger picture and enjoyed each other's music for what it is: good music!

Watch the videos below.