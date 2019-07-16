TshisaLIVE

DJ Fresh gave R1,500 to a follower who DM'ed him for help & the gesture went viral

16 July 2019 - 15:37 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
DJ Fresh did a wonderful thing for one of his unemployed followers on Twitter.
DJ Fresh did a wonderful thing for one of his unemployed followers on Twitter.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede

DJ Fresh once again showed that a kind gesture goes a long way in changing a person's life when he reached into his pocket to financially help a follower after a brief exchange of messages on Twitter.

DJ Fresh, who was recently dismissed by the SABC's Metro FM, made a mild joke over the weekend about being unemployed. Even though he was joking, many people that commented on his posts were actually unemployed and one, in particular, got the DJ's attention.

The DJ tweeted about how people kept throwing bills at him during his set over the weekend. He joked that it may have had something to do with his current "unemployed" status.

"Some fellas from Gabon kept throwing 200 notes into the DJ box during my set! Got four of these in Namibia last night. Either I was on fire or unemployment was written all over my face," he tweeted.

One tweep, commented under his tweet asking if he could share some of those notes (money) since she was also unemployed. To which the DJ asked her to DM her numbers and he would transfer the money to her.

Taking the Twitter, the tweep came back to share a screenshot of her bank notification that showed that Fresh had sent her R1,500.

"What is given to the poor is loaned to the Lord and there will be great rewards for it. DJ Fresh, my words can never match my gratitude. Thank you so much," she said.

Check out the Facebook post (with screenshots) of his kind Twitter gesture that went viral below.

The POWER of GIVING by DJ Fresh despite him personally going through his challenges. This is inspiring.

Posted by Shimane Cheff Makopo on Monday, 15 July 2019

MORE

Extortion charges against McDonald Ndou 'provisionally withdrawn'

McDonald is off the hook - for now.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Cici on living with her scars: I was filled with so much anger & hatred

Cici says she's now grateful for the strength her scars represent
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Here's the reason why Zodwa Wabantu really apologised...

"I swear to God, I never meant it in a harmful way but I'll do better," Zodwa said.
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Lorna's birthday celebration… sans 'bestie' Bonang TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu: I’m single, we're co-parenting pretty well TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper & AKA embrace each other's music, Mzansi can't believe it! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Talentless' Ntando & his yellow snake stole the show on 'Idols SA' TshisaLIVE
  5. Sophie Ndaba to her hubby: I pray for you more than I pray for myself TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
X