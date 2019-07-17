Levels! Beyoncé handpicks Moonchild & Busiswa to feature on 'The Gift'

One of Moonchild and Busiswa's wildest dreams - to work with Beyoncé - has become a reality. And while they are still in disbelief at the awesome, career-changing moment, Mzansi has never been prouder!

On Tuesday, Beyoncé released the official tracklist for her curated The Lion King soundtrack, The Gift.

The album, which features people like Jay-Z, Pharrell, Childish Gambino and Wiz Kid, among many other brilliant artists, left Mzansi in celebration mode when they realised Moonchild and Busiswa were representing SA.

Moonchild took a moment to express her gratitude at seeing her dream come to life and how, after many rejections, she has had the last laugh.

"I have no words to explain and express my gratitude for being one of the chosen ones for The Lion King soundtrack by my ultimate favourite artist in the world, Beyoncé, y’all. Anyone who knows me or Googles interviews has heard me say one day I’ll work with the Queen! They laughed ... Look who got the last laugh now! Dreams come true and nothing is impossible," Moonchild said.

The Rabubi singer also thanked Busiswa, who also features on The Gift and is her long-time bestie. She thanked her for all her encouraging words and her constant validation of her dreams.

"Busiswa, thank you. You said to me after so many years that, that was going to change my life and it's changing with you in it as my actual best friend for life!"

Busiswa also showered Moonchild with love on her TL, sayingshe's seen all the disappointments and rejections Moonchild has endured.

"Congratulations Moonchild, I know how much this day means to you. I've seen your rejections and disappointments and hopes at close range and now it's time for The Gift to finally take you to your destiny. You inspire me too. I have many stories to tell your kids. Love you," Busiswa wrote on her Instagram.