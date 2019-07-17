WATCH | Beyoncé's Spirit music video will leave you uplifted!

Beyoncé has done it again! In addition to releasing details of her impressively curated project Lion King: The Gift, sis released a music video for Spirit that will take your breath away.

No matter what you think of Beyoncé there's one indisputable fact about her and that is that she is damn good at being a queen of all things. When sis has an idea, she not only runs with it but executes beautifully!

Which is exactly what Queen Bey did with the Spirit music video.

It is obvious from the get go that Bey had no budget issues because everything in that video screams exclusive, expensive and one of a kind. The creative direction of the music video is also just right for The Lion King but also just a different level of regal only Beyoncé can bring to the table.

It's well worth the watch and as one tweep said:

"The cinematography. The visuals. The dancing. The outfits. The hair. Beyoncé did THAT!"