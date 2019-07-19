TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES | The Lion King fever hits & Mzansi's celebs went all out!

19 July 2019 - 08:57 By Chrizelda Kekana
'Muvhango' actors made 'The Lion King' SA premiere a 'family' event.
'Muvhango' actors made 'The Lion King' SA premiere a 'family' event.
Image: Instagram/Muvhango

Mzansi's famous faces and fans pulled out all the stops at The Lion King local premiere on Thursday night. 

The much-anticipated remake of The Lion King, which will release worldwide on Friday, features Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, John Kani as Rafiki and James Earl Jones returning as the voice of Mufasa.

It was a feast for the eyes with all the African-inspired outfits. 

John Kani and his wife, as well as Lebo M and his family were on the red carpet looking like the superstars they are.

Not only is South Africa super proud of the representation it has in the film, but with Beyoncé's curated album, The Gift, featuring our very own Moonchild Sanelly and Busiswa there's a lot to be excited about!

Check out some of the snaps from the premiere.

View this post on Instagram

Handsome!!

A post shared by Muvhango (@muvhangosa) on

View this post on Instagram

Yaaaas girl!!

A post shared by Muvhango (@muvhangosa) on

Distruction Boyz plan to 'resurrect' gqom with Sinenkani: Gqom is not dead

The Boyz say they are bringing a different flavour of gqom that SA will love
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Thembi Mtshali-Jones to be honoured with a Living Legend Award in the US

Thembi Mtshali has a career spanning over two decades!
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Here's why Zodwa Wabantu decided to undergo vaginal tightening treatment

Money, fam ... it's all about having money and options.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Here's why Zodwa Wabantu decided to undergo vaginal tightening treatment TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu: I’m single, we're co-parenting pretty well TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter made a mockery of Riky Rick because he listens to his woman TshisaLIVE
  4. Levels! Beyoncé handpicks Moonchild & Busiswa to feature on 'The Gift' TshisaLIVE
  5. SA music icon Johnny Clegg has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial
X