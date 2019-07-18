TshisaLIVE

Here's why Zodwa Wabantu decided to undergo vaginal tightening treatment

18 July 2019 - 10:23 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Zodwa says having money gives her options and she's using them.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu once again got tongues wagging when she gave social media folllowers a front row seat in the procedure room when she underwent vaginal rejuvenation/vaginal tightening treatment.

The latest procedure is in line with Zodwa's newfound "obsession" with staying young and fresh. 

The reality TV star shared a video on Instagram where her aesthetic doctor, Mahendra Premchand performed the procedure.  

The same doctor accompanied her to the recent Vodacom Durban July, where she showed off her rejuvenated boobs, which she had "lifted", non-surgically.

"My breasts were sagging. I went the non-surgical route because I didn't want to go under the knife."

Anywho ... Zodwa explained in the video that she was tightening her vagina because she wanted it returned to its pre-birth state. 

"You know, doc, as women, after giving birth we often feel that something down there is no longer the same or tight. I'm not talking for all women, but we've seen questions from women who are like, 'my vagina is no longer tight after birth or I was born like that'," she said.

You can watch the video here

Zodwa Wabantu is on a mission to rejuvenate everything.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabuntu

Over the past two months alone, Zodwa visited the doctor more than the average person for a range of treatments for her skin and body.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Zodwa explained her recent love for different kinds of treatments. This was just after she had the modified vampire facial, which includes drawing blood from your arm, separating the platelets and then injecting or massaging it into your skin.

"My fans never have to worry about me getting plastic surgery on my face. There's nothing to fix on my face. The procedure I posted was about my skin. I want to get rid of blemishes and dark spots, and to prevent wrinkles and such. I want to look fresh," she said.

While some people had a whole lot of nasty things to say, Zodwa was probably just like ... *laughs in I have money and you don't*.

