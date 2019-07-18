Here's why Zodwa Wabantu decided to undergo vaginal tightening treatment

Zodwa Wabantu once again got tongues wagging when she gave social media folllowers a front row seat in the procedure room when she underwent vaginal rejuvenation/vaginal tightening treatment.

The latest procedure is in line with Zodwa's newfound "obsession" with staying young and fresh.

The reality TV star shared a video on Instagram where her aesthetic doctor, Mahendra Premchand performed the procedure.

The same doctor accompanied her to the recent Vodacom Durban July, where she showed off her rejuvenated boobs, which she had "lifted", non-surgically.

"My breasts were sagging. I went the non-surgical route because I didn't want to go under the knife."

Anywho ... Zodwa explained in the video that she was tightening her vagina because she wanted it returned to its pre-birth state.

"You know, doc, as women, after giving birth we often feel that something down there is no longer the same or tight. I'm not talking for all women, but we've seen questions from women who are like, 'my vagina is no longer tight after birth or I was born like that'," she said.

You can watch the video here.