Nipsey Hussle's two-year-old son set to inherit $1m from his estate
Nipsey Hussle's partner Lauren London has recently filed to establish sole guardianship over her two-year-old son Kross Asghedom as it has emerged that he's set to receive about $1m from Nipsey Hussle's estate.
Complex reported that while the family of the late rapper is still coming to terms with his sudden death after he was shot multiple times outside his LA store, his estate has also been on the table.
In an effort to protect her son, Lauren asked to be granted sole guardianship so she can look out for his "best interests" and participate in any ongoing legal matters with Nipsey's estate and probate the will on his behalf.
A representative added: "This is a private matter and Lauren has not and will not make any statements. We asked that everyone respect their need for privacy. Thank you."
Fans have taken to social media to support Lauren and even though she hasn't personally said anything about Nipsey's estate, her fans reached out to say they understand her need to protect her child.
This is because after Nipsey's death his estate got a lot bigger as sales went through the roof.
XXL confirmed that weeks after Nipsey was buried his fans have not stopped showing their support for the rapper by buying merchandise from his store, which is currently only operating online as he was shot just outside his physical store in LA.
The rapper's online store surpassed the hopes of his surviving family after raking in more than $10m since the rapper's untimely death