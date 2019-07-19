Nipsey Hussle's two-year-old son set to inherit $1m from his estate

Nipsey Hussle's partner Lauren London has recently filed to establish sole guardianship over her two-year-old son Kross Asghedom as it has emerged that he's set to receive about $1m from Nipsey Hussle's estate.

Complex reported that while the family of the late rapper is still coming to terms with his sudden death after he was shot multiple times outside his LA store, his estate has also been on the table.

In an effort to protect her son, Lauren asked to be granted sole guardianship so she can look out for his "best interests" and participate in any ongoing legal matters with Nipsey's estate and probate the will on his behalf.

A representative added: "This is a private matter and Lauren has not and will not make any statements. We asked that everyone respect their need for privacy. Thank you."