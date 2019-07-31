Black Coffee: I don't like the division in music

House music heavyweight DJ Black Coffee has weighed in on divisions within the music industry.

In a video posted to his Instagram this week, Black Coffee explained his dislike of the "division and separation" in the music industry, claiming the behaviour was not "smart".

He said that in his experience, people often divided genres according to whom they preferred.

The global icon then posed a question to followers saying, "What if you listened to a song and ended up liking it, and a week later you found out it was an artist you never thought would make the song. Does that then change the way you view the song?"

He further asked, "Do you then erase it from your mind because the artist was not commercial enough?"

Black Coffee told fans that it should not matter where the music came from, as long as it evoked their feelings.

He concluded the video by saying, "This is why I am here, I am here to evoke feelings."