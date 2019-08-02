TshisaLIVE

SA needs to appreciate its talent, not just mourn when they die – Desmond Dube

02 August 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Desmond Dube wants to give flowers to legends while they are still alive.
Image: Via Desmond Dube's Instagram

Actor Desmond Dube is determined to pay tribute to legends while they are still alive, encouraging other artists to appreciate those who went before him.

Desmond has been juggling acting gigs with directing theatre productions at the Soweto Theatre and after taking on a project honouring Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala he said he wants to focus on documenting the lives of African legends.

"I am every passionate about documenting African stories. I mean all African stories, not just Black African stories. I am one of those artists who say 'why are we always going to England or America to have them tell our stories?"

He said that there are countless African stories that can be told, with many heroes' remarkable lives never being shown to the world.

He said that even South Africans need to appreciate their own talent.

"We have so much talent in this country and so many people who have come before us in the entertainment industry. We need to recognise that. We need to praise them and appreciate them now, while they are alive, and not just mourn them when they die."

He called on producers and filmmakers to invest in local stories and teach future generations about some of the pioneers of the SA entertainment industry.

"I hope that other opportunities will come for us to celebrate other people while they are still alive," he added. 

