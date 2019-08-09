TshisaLIVE

Mokokobale Makgopa talks dark-skinned girls in the industry

09 August 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mokokobale Makgopa is inspired by other dark-skinned actresses.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times

Scandal! actress Mokokobale Makgopa has gushed over dark-skinned actresses in the industry that have broken barriers and made it easier for her to pursue her dream of acting.

Mokokobale, who plays the role of Selewa on the hit e.tv soapie, says representation in the industry was important, especially for those who could feel marginalised because of their skin tone.

"Something amazing happens when you watch stories that reflect your lived experience. There is something magical about seeing someone who has the same hair as you have, the same dark tone that you have, represented on national TV."

She said she was inspired actress such as Grace Mahlaba, Masasa Mbangeni and Brenda Ngxoli. 

"As a little girl, watching these women who look like me opened the possibilities of me being on national TV as a dark-toned actress. It opened up the realisation that I have a voice and can be heard."

She said that while the industry was becoming more welcoming of different skin tones, too often people limit themselves and allow stereotypes to decide what they can, and cannot, do.

Mokokobale's comments come as the conversation around colourism continues hog headlines.

 Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli had a heated twar two months ago over "light-skinned privilege" and Beyoncé' released a song called Brown-skinned Girl on her latest album.

A Nigerian woman identified as Maj left Twitter divided after she sang her own version of the song titled Light-skinned Girls.

