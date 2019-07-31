TshisaLIVE

Beyoncé's remake of 'Dark Skin Girl' gets mixed reactions

31 July 2019 - 06:17 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Beyoncé's new song 'Brown Skin Girl' is dividing social media.
Beyoncé's new song 'Brown Skin Girl' is dividing social media.
Image: AFP Photo/Valerie Macon

Beyoncé's latest offering Lion King: The Gift album has not only been topping the charts but has also been the centre of conversations since its release date.

The album, which features some of Africa's finest including Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly, comes with the most regal visuals that celebrate beauty, culture, and Black-girl magic.

One song, in particular, has sparked such a huge response for its empowering lyrics that it even birthed its own hashtag #BrownSkinGirlChallenge.

For many, the song is a no-brainer that it celebrates black women - dark-skinned women in particular. Even Beyoncé was deliberate in her intention by mentioning Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell and Kelly Rowland in the lyrics of the song.

However, a Nigerian woman identified as Maj left Twitter divided after she sang her own version of the song titled Light-skinned Girls.

In the track, Maj praised ladies with lighter skin.

While some social media users praised her for including them, many slammed her for trying to take the spotlight from brown skin.

TV personality and actress Amanda Du Pont also came under scrutiny for using the caption "Brown Skin Girl, Skin Just Like Pearls".

