SA star on living in America: I had to ask my son’s pre-school for its shooter policy

SA actress Lesley-Ann Brandt has been heating up TV screens across the world with her role in Netflix's hit series, Lucifer. Now, she wants to use her fame to shine the spotlight on US president Donald Trump's border policies and gun violence.

The star has been selling merchandise to help raise funds for two organisations: one helps immigrant children, families and refugees; the other aims to end gun violence.

Taking to social media after two mass shootings at the weekend sent shockwaves across the US, Lesley-Ann opened up about her experiences living in a country where gun violence is such a massive issue.

She said she had to ask her son's pre-school what procedures it would follow should someone open fire at the school, as has happened at several schools in America in the past decade.

"My son starts pre-school next month. He is two. I have to ask what their shooter policy is because we live in America. That. Is. Not. Normal. That. Is. Not. Ok."

Her comments came just days after SA TV veteran Felicia Mabuza-Suttle said she did not leave her US home without her driver's licence for fear of being stopped by police. She compared this to the pass system under apartheid.

AFP reported that a man opened fire with an assault rifle at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, killing 20 people. This just four days after a disgruntled employee shot two co-workers dead and wounded a responding police officer at a Walmart in Mississippi.

Just 13 hours after the Texas incident, nine people were gunned down outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Trump blamed mental illness for the violence and said hate had no place in America.