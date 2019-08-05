AKA on US shootings: Count yourself lucky to be African in Africa

AKA has weighed in on the shootings in the US over the weekend, telling his followers that they must be grateful to be African in Africa.

AFP reported that a man opened fire with an assault rifle at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, killing 20 people. This just four days after a disgruntled employee shot two co-workers dead and wounded a responding police officer at a Walmart in Mississippi.

Just 13 hours later, nine more people were gunned down outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio.

President Donald Trump blamed mental illness for the violence and said hate had no place in America.

The shootings sent shockwaves across the world, including in Mzansi, where celebs weighed in on the tragedy.

Rapper AKA was among them. He took to Twitter on Sunday to share how he had been on the phone with family in the US. He said the call had left him grateful to be in SA.

"Just got off the phone with some fam over in the States. Count yourself lucky to be African in Africa, my brothers and sisters," he wrote.

Former TV talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, who lives in America, shared her shock on Instagram.

She said in times of trouble, she listened to Vusi Nova's songs to find comfort.

"We are in pain in America. Our prayers go out to the victims and families. Why can't the leadership in America stop these senseless killings? This hymn by @vusinova1 always brings me comfort when I am experiencing pain. I am exhausted and pain today. Sad day in America indeed."