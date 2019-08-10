TshisaLIVE

If we see a tent, we're coming! - Fans invite themselves to Somizi & Mohale’s wedding

10 August 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi and Mohale could have more guests than they bargained for at their wedding.
Somizi and Mohale could have more guests than they bargained for at their wedding.
Image: Via Somizi's Instagram

As Mohale and Somizi prepare for their special day, fans have told the couple that they are coming to the wedding whether they're invited or not.

Mohale has been sharing snippets of his wedding prep with fans and this week took to Twitter to share his annoyance with people who wanted to come to the wedding but don't even know him.

While some sympathised with him and encouraged the actor to just invite close friends and fam, others saw this as the perfect opportunity to set the record straight.

They are inviting themselves to the wedding, like it or not.

They joked that as soon as they see a tent, they will be heading over with the gifts and a skaftin.

One person who is definitely on the invite list for the December wedding is president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The couple invited Mzansi's number one when they accompanied Somizi's mother, Mary Twala, to her National Order of Ikhamanga in silver ceremony in April.

The ceremony will be one of two planned for the couple.

WATCH | Somizi & Mohale invite President Ramaphosa to December wedding

Mohale reveals that the couple will be having two ceremonies later this year
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Mohale meets Somizi’s father's family, gets 'wedding advice'

The wedding is getting closer.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Mohale on adopting with Somizi: I still want a biological child

'We will adopt, yes. But I want a biological child, which I will make. Don't ask me how'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mohale to Somizi: 'I can’t wait to become Mr Motaung Mhlongo'

Mohale has the sweetest birthday message for Somizi.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Is that where our Add Hope goes?': Mzansi touched by KFC's gift for Mihlali TshisaLIVE
  2. Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss SA 2019 TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Washed out!'- Anele Mdoda hits back at Phat Joe over Miss SA criticism TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | The best (and worst) from the Miss SA red carpet TshisaLIVE
  5. Fikile Mbalula calls out Junior De Rocka for filming his daughter while driving TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X