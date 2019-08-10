If we see a tent, we're coming! - Fans invite themselves to Somizi & Mohale’s wedding
As Mohale and Somizi prepare for their special day, fans have told the couple that they are coming to the wedding whether they're invited or not.
Mohale has been sharing snippets of his wedding prep with fans and this week took to Twitter to share his annoyance with people who wanted to come to the wedding but don't even know him.
How do I invite you to my wedding if I don’t know you? 😳😏 No!— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) August 7, 2019
While some sympathised with him and encouraged the actor to just invite close friends and fam, others saw this as the perfect opportunity to set the record straight.
They are inviting themselves to the wedding, like it or not.
They joked that as soon as they see a tent, they will be heading over with the gifts and a skaftin.
We are Black if we see a tent and cars outside we are automatically invited. pic.twitter.com/G30h2skqtz— MaftownGuru. (@Sebastian_McRam) August 7, 2019
It is not our fault that you don't know us, thina we know you and Buyani, at the back of our minds siyi close family so please pic.twitter.com/Mw681QvWXp— Lody Brown (@MalingaMelody) August 7, 2019
Invitation is not important all I want is a date,time and venue and I'm there— Siya sinyekemba (@SSinyekemba) August 7, 2019
Rona ko kby ga rena taba le invite, we see a tent we hear hililili piiiiiiipipipiiii sabangena pic.twitter.com/Vl6yXB1WmX— 💁❤Tlotli Wa Batho❤💁 (@LesegoBMooketsi) August 7, 2019
Open invitation to 10 ppl who follow you on social media, randomly chosen by you. me first 💃— Izee (@ngaka_mokoena) August 7, 2019
you address us as "Fam" here so Even on your wedding day we are still Fam, fam!😄😄😄— rofhymartha (@rofhymartha1) August 7, 2019
One person who is definitely on the invite list for the December wedding is president Cyril Ramaphosa.
The couple invited Mzansi's number one when they accompanied Somizi's mother, Mary Twala, to her National Order of Ikhamanga in silver ceremony in April.
The ceremony will be one of two planned for the couple.