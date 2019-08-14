'DJ Fresh is a hero and people need to get used to the show' - Mo Flava on his new show
With just over a week on air, Metro FM listeners seem to be enjoying Mo Flava's new breakfast show, The Morning Flava.
Just two weeks ago, Mo revealed that he was going to be the new host of the morning show after DJ Fresh was shown the door by the station.
Fresh was booted last month for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.
What has become a fan favourite on Mo's show is the Kids Give The Best Answers segment, which sees kids calling in and answering questions asked by Mo or his co-hosts, news reporter, Pearl Shongwe and sports reporter, Owen Hannie.
On Tuesday morning, a kid who called in to answer a riddle replied, "Morning Fresh" after Mo greeted him.
Cool and calm, Mo jokingly responded, "One day, maybe I'll be Fresh".
He added that he understood that listeners get used to personalities and take time to adapt to change.
"People are expecting me to be offended because they look for every negative angle in something. Fact is DJ Fresh is a hero, and people still need to get used to the new show. big deal!" he responded to a tweep.
This has since made people stan with the way he handled the situation, as some mentioned that Mo handled it like a pro.
Tweeps said if another radio host was in Mo's position, they would've cut the call and moved to the next one.
Totally agree but you handled it like a pro if it was some Dj they would have cut the call and moved to the next one, that's why kere ontja Boss ✊— Mashua Ramanna (@MishMash_Rams) August 13, 2019
Ag it’s cool. People are expecting me to be offended because they look for every negative angle in something. Fact is @DJFreshSA is a hero,and people still need to get used to the new show. Big deal 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/s4IOmutj9v— #justdance (@moflavadj) August 13, 2019
Big up Brother and they don't know hore that's your Brother and you respect him since p sebetsa ko Yfm when I look and what God did to you Brother I just day look at God Grace and Blessing I was still in College when you started in @YFm https://t.co/rJgHKA7ajl— TumiTheMotivator🌍🇿🇦PAPAKamo (@tumithafene) August 13, 2019