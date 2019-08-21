Lerato Sengadi opens up about her wedding ring no longer fitting
HHP's widow and well-known publicist, Lerato Sengadi has shared how heartbreaking it was when her wedding ring became too loose for her to wear.
"A few weeks ago I had something traumatic happen to me. As mundane as it may have seemed, it was super shocking and heart breaking. I woke up one morning, got ready for work and as I was putting on my beautiful ring that Motho gave me, it literally slid off my finger. Like slid all the way off!
"My once perfectly fitting, specially selected, symbol of love had now become so big that if I wore it I would definitely lose it. I stood there and looked at my naked ring finger."
Lerato added that it hit her like a ton of bricks that she could no longer wear her ring.
"My Motho isn’t here. His physical symbol of love could no longer be a daily part of me."
Lerato said as traumatic as the moment was, she survived and she wanted to share her story to show other women just how strong they are.
"Celebrate your victories. No matter how small and mundane they may seem to others. You were strong enough to survive life’s daily lashings."
HHP died in October last year after taking his own life following a lengthy battle with depression.
I think the world doesn’t realize how strong we, as women, are! We are literally like teabags, the longer we soak in hot water the stronger we get! We carry so much and survive SO much and STILL show up. • • • A few weeks ago I had something traumatic happen to me. As mundane as it may have seemed it was super shocking and heart breaking. I woke up one morning, got ready for work & as I was putting on my beautiful ring that Motho gave me it literally slid off my finger. Like slid all the way off! My once perfectly fitting, specially selected, symbol of love had now become so big that if I wore it I would definitely lose it. I stood there and looked at my naked ring finger. It hit me like a ton of bricks that I can no longer wear my ring. I already knew that it couldn’t be resized because of the design but the reality of it was so painful to accept. My heart, body, mind & spirit had been battered so much in a short space of time that that moment became a physical manifestation of my reality. My Motho isn’t here. His physical symbol of love could no longer be a daily part of me. Ouch! I put it into the back of my mind and focused on work. It wasn’t until I went to visit Reason (to meet Hip & Hop for the first time ❤️) that it really hit me. I stood there crying in front of him (also not for the first time... I guess my spirit feels free enough around him to just be free to feel what it needs to feel in that moment. Motho felt the same about him actually🤔🥺... anyway...). I got home that evening, prayed and went straight to bed. But guess what? The next morning I woke up. I actually woke up. I didn’t die. I survived yet another traumatic experience which was a byproduct of a larger traumatic experience. I thanked God for strength to try again that day. See! We are strong! We are survivors! Celebrate your victories. No matter how small and mundane they may seem to others. You were strong enough to survive life’s daily lashings. And THAT makes you more magical than any unicorn could possibly be! @jennaclifford_sa somehow caught wind of this and sent me the most beautiful ring. Delicate yet strong... just like me. Thank u Jenna. #StorieOfStrength ❤️🌹👑