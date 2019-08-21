SNAPS | Inside Maps Maponyane's stylish bachelor pad

Maps Maponyane has given fans a glimpse into his trendy bachelor pad, which he totally renovated after purchasing it.

Taking to Instagram, Maps described the renovation as a "passion project".

"For those asking where certain pieces were from, I've tried tagging them all, if they're not tagged they were either made from scratch or upcycled/reupholstered."

Maps also revealed that his crib will be featured on Top Billing soon.

Now all we're thinking is how to crack an invite to the housewarming!