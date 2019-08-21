SNAPS | Inside Maps Maponyane's stylish bachelor pad
Maps Maponyane has given fans a glimpse into his trendy bachelor pad, which he totally renovated after purchasing it.
Taking to Instagram, Maps described the renovation as a "passion project".
"For those asking where certain pieces were from, I've tried tagging them all, if they're not tagged they were either made from scratch or upcycled/reupholstered."
Maps also revealed that his crib will be featured on Top Billing soon.
Now all we're thinking is how to crack an invite to the housewarming!
A couple of shots from a little passion project called "Home".🏚➡️🏠 . Thank you to all that bought and are still buying the August issue of @houseandgardensa and watched @topbillingtv to see how the renovation came together. For those asking where certain pieces were from, I've tried tagging them all, if they're not tagged they were either made from scratch or upcycled/reupholstered. For a bit more detail (I go into a lot of detail🤦🏾♂️) check out House & Garden's video of their visit on YouTube - My one's the House Without the Garden. Also thank you again @s.t.u.d.i.o.1.9 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾 P.S. A couple before and during pics at the end of the carousel too🙈 #Home #Renovation #PracticalLiving #Art #Interiors