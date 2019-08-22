'Listen! It has never been done in SA' - Lasizwe on his fictional character's new reality show

Lasizwe's fictional character, Nomatriquency, has bagged her own reality show, a first for Mzansi... says Lasizwe.

Popularly known as “Tricky Baby”, the fictional character will be seen making moves of her own as the star of the new Dare to Compare parody reality series in partnership with retail store, Game.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe said he was excited about his latest achievement.

“Listen! It has never been done in SA where you have a media personality and his fictional character have their own reality shows respectively. Like wow, I am just reminded that everything that I do seems to be 'firsts' in SA,” he said enthusiastically.

Lasizwe, who rose to fame through vlogging on YouTube, explained that the news of the reality show made him happy, however, he was aware that he had to live by the standards set for him.

“I am aware that I am paving the way for the younger generation, so I constantly have to live by that standard.”

Lasizwe explained that the parody reality series will see Nomatriquency visit various Game store branches in the country as she teaches customers to take advantage of competitive prices.

When asked if he ever thought his fictional character would get this far, Lasizwe said, “I really didn't think she would grow into the person she is becoming, as people often tell me that after watching her, they find some sort of comfort.”

Lasiwe explained that his future plans for Nomatriquency, were for her to be more of an inspiration or a counsellor to people. “I have been gifted with the ability to change people's lives and I have accepted and believe that's my purpose in life.”

The star also has a hit reality show on MTV called @Lasizwe Fake it till You Make It, which is currently in its second season.