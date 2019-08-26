TshisaLIVE

Lira on influencing women & her new Barbie doll

26 August 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Singer Lira poses with the Barbie doll that was created in her image as part of Barbie's 60th anniversary and the doll-maker's Shero campaign.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Making history as the first African to be honoured with her own Barbie doll, songstress Lira has shared how she continuously strives to be an inspiration to all women.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lira said she was excited about being honoured with her own doll, the feeling being surreal.  

“I feel deeply honoured to be associated with a brand that encourages young girls to be all they can be. This doll serves as a massive cultural statement to us, that we truly can be anything in the world,” she said.

The Phakade singer said when she first saw the doll, it took her breath away, as she immediately thought it was beautiful.

“It looked like me and a lot of other girls that you can point out anywhere across the African continent. It looks familiar and that's what makes it so special, it feels like a wonderful representation of African beauty.” 

She explained that her favourite thing about the doll was its hair, long neck and her African fabric outfit. “Her skin tone is identical to mine. It's just a really beautiful representation of an African girl.”

Lira said she had always tried to be authentic and true to her values.

“We want to be empowered, free and impactful. We want to do meaningful work that fulfills us and allows us to impact the world.”

On August 31, she is set to perform at the One Big Night, a women-headlined concert in Sebokeng, Gauteng.

The concert will celebrate the women of today, while remembering yesterday’s women and how they paved the path for future generations.

“I’m thrilled to be performing in Sebokeng, I spent my childhood holidays there, because my paternal grandmother’s house is there, literally across the street from the venue. It’s like a homecoming for me. This will be my very first performance in Sebokeng and I intend to make it epic and memorable!”

