TshisaLIVE

Bob Mabena slams tweep over accusations that he called Lira 'ugly'

15 August 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Bob Mabena dismisses claims that he said Lira is ugly.
Bob Mabena dismisses claims that he said Lira is ugly.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

While we're outchea celebrating songstress Lira for becoming the first African woman to be honoured with her very own Barbie doll look-alike, a tweep attempted to spark drama between Bob Mabena and Lira.

Talking about her achievement in a recent interview on Kaya FM, Lira said, "Never in my lifetime did I imagine this would happen. There was a bit of disbelief when I was chosen to be honoured in this way and I thought it was a prank.

Shortly after the interview aired, the tweep accused Bob who used to work at Kaya FM of allegedly calling Lira ugly years ago. 

The tweep said, "I’m happy for Miss Lira cause Bob Mabena when he was still working for Kaya FM he said Lira was the ugliest musician. Look at what is happening now. Bob Mabena is a hater."

This did not sit well with radio legend Bob who moved swiftly to set the record straight. 

"Lira would disagree with this statement because it is a lie. As a matter of fact; Lira will tell you that I predicted she would be a star even before she signed for 999."

The tweep did not respond to Bob's tweet. 

Here is who will be hosting the Samas this weekend

The Samas are getting nostalgic.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Khuli Chana prepares for debut presenting gig: 2019 is my year

Khuli says that 2019 is his year.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

IN PICTURES | Thumbs up or down? Here's what went down on the #SAMA25 red carpet

Mzansi's celebs have pulled out the stops on the #Sama25 red carpet.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi is more than her 'R30 haircut', fans tell DJ Cleo TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Here's a glimpse into Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's R5m apartment TshisaLIVE
  4. Metro FM apologises for 'offensive' Miss SA poll TshisaLIVE
  5. LOL! Busiswa recounts the moment she knew AKA and Zinhle were a thing TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X