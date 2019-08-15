Bob Mabena slams tweep over accusations that he called Lira 'ugly'

While we're outchea celebrating songstress Lira for becoming the first African woman to be honoured with her very own Barbie doll look-alike, a tweep attempted to spark drama between Bob Mabena and Lira.

Talking about her achievement in a recent interview on Kaya FM, Lira said, "Never in my lifetime did I imagine this would happen. There was a bit of disbelief when I was chosen to be honoured in this way and I thought it was a prank."

Shortly after the interview aired, the tweep accused Bob who used to work at Kaya FM of allegedly calling Lira ugly years ago.

The tweep said, "I’m happy for Miss Lira cause Bob Mabena when he was still working for Kaya FM he said Lira was the ugliest musician. Look at what is happening now. Bob Mabena is a hater."

This did not sit well with radio legend Bob who moved swiftly to set the record straight.

"Lira would disagree with this statement because it is a lie. As a matter of fact; Lira will tell you that I predicted she would be a star even before she signed for 999."

The tweep did not respond to Bob's tweet.