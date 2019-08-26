Nomzamo Mbatha still a 'critical part of the Isibaya cast', despite moving overseas

M-Net has squashed suggestions that Isibaya actress Nomzamo Mbatha has left the drama series, telling TshisaLIVE she remains “a critical part” of the production.

Nomzamo was the toast of Mzansi late last week when it was announced that she had bagged a role as “one of the leads” in the follow-up to the 1988 cult classic, Coming 2 America.

She will appear alongside a star-studded international cast, including Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Rick Ross, Teyana Taylor and Garcelle Beauvais.

The star moved to America several months ago and her latest role has prompted questions about her future on Isibaya.

Her manager, Pumza Nohashe, confirmed to Sunday World that it was only a matter of time before Mbatha disappeared from local TV screens

However, speaking to TshisaLIVE, M-Net's head of PR and publicity for Local Entertainment Channels Philly Kubheka said Nomzamo wasn't going anywhere.

“As Local Entertainment Channels, we are very proud of Nomzamo Mbatha’s international project and achievements to date. She still forms a critical part of the Isibaya cast,” Kubheka said.

Nomzamo may simply be away from the show for a while, without leaving the official cast, as Jessica Nkosi did a couple of years ago.

In 2017, Jessica announced she was taking a break from Isibaya to focus on theatre and “other projects”.

She returned to the show two months later, posting a cheeky picture on Instagram of her being carried on set.