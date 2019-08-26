Viggy & Virginia are early favourites for Idols SA crown
Can we just pack up the competition and give the Idols SA crown to Viggy or Virginia Qwabe, please?
The twins have been lighting up screens ever since they first auditioned for this year's edition of the popular TV music competition.
They were once again a firm favourite with fans after their performances on Sunday night, with many believing one of the twins will win the competition.
Virginia caused earthquakes with her rendition of Kelly Khumalo's Themba.
While Viggy had fans in disbelief with her performance of Zahara's Mgodi.
While the siblings have been each other's biggest cheerleader, there will come a time when they will have to face off for the title.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this month, thetwins said they were aware of this, but weren't too worried about it yet.
Viggy said whoever doesn't win will support the other and teach music.
"We want to teach music. Virginia will definitely teach music, but I will also teach music."
Meanwhile on social media, the streets have decided to stan forever!
#IdolsSA Virginia is really amazing pic.twitter.com/l1cLECyMPD— Mr P (@TheRealMrPascal) August 25, 2019
I don't know the song but heeeey Virginia #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/b1V8LDrY3u— Annette (@LAdy24_Q) August 25, 2019
I don't know their mother, but all I know is that her womb is blessed 😭😭🙌🏽#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/AzjjlWWG16— Mo (@Habo_Babe) August 25, 2019
#IdolsSA I know Virginia is great ,but Viggy😍 is : pic.twitter.com/GPDNObPfG1— MAN'S NOT MADJOZI💓 (@ompathendo) August 25, 2019
Virginia guys 😩😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/PImYijeiTe— Ndonenhle Mathenjwa ☘ (@NdoniMathenjwa) August 25, 2019
@IdolsSA You can tell us the truth now, Virginia le Virgi ke bana ba Brenda Fassie ne?😩😩😩 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/oBDwYSshpf— Lerato_Sebego (@Liratoo69) August 25, 2019
#IdolsSA Viggy and Virginia walking into Top 10 like ''hey wena woza la'' pic.twitter.com/SGpAUu52iI— Sfiso Hlongwa (@sfiso_hlongwa) August 25, 2019
Viggy was my favourite last week but this week I stan Virginia. Am I the only one confused? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/en2m4rdpT5— Prada (@Property_LawBae) August 25, 2019
Viggy is bringing the heat🔥🔥🔥, goosebumps, tears.....yonk'into #IdolsSA..... pic.twitter.com/Yh1OJWU707— BeInspired (@Tsigwili) August 25, 2019
#IdolsSA— Sihle Sunduza (@MrSunduza) August 25, 2019
Viggy is what South African music should sound like. pic.twitter.com/ADL6aS4F2b