Viggy & Virginia are early favourites for Idols SA crown

Can we just pack up the competition and give the Idols SA crown to Viggy or Virginia Qwabe, please?

The twins have been lighting up screens ever since they first auditioned for this year's edition of the popular TV music competition.

They were once again a firm favourite with fans after their performances on Sunday night, with many believing one of the twins will win the competition.

Virginia caused earthquakes with her rendition of Kelly Khumalo's Themba.