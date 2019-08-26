TshisaLIVE

Viggy & Virginia are early favourites for Idols SA crown

26 August 2019 - 10:31 By Kyle Zeeman
Fan favourites Viggy and Virginia Qwabe are slaying audiences.
Fan favourites Viggy and Virginia Qwabe are slaying audiences.
Image: Idols SA/ Twitter

Can we just pack up the competition and give the Idols SA crown to Viggy or Virginia Qwabe, please?

The twins have been lighting up screens ever since they first auditioned for this year's edition of the popular TV music competition.

They were once again a firm favourite with fans after their performances on Sunday night, with many believing one of the twins will win the competition.

Virginia caused earthquakes with her rendition of Kelly Khumalo's Themba.

While Viggy had fans in disbelief with her performance of Zahara's Mgodi.

While the siblings have been each other's biggest cheerleader, there will come a time when they will have to face off for the title.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this month, thetwins said they were aware of this, but weren't too worried about it yet.

Viggy said whoever doesn't win will support the other and teach music.

"We want to teach music. Virginia will definitely teach music, but I will also teach music."

Meanwhile on social media, the streets have decided to stan forever!

