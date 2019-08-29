TshisaLIVE

Troye Sivan claps back after being asked if he is 'a top or bottom'

29 August 2019 - 09:38 By Jessica Levitt
Troye Sivan said the question was 'wildly inappropriate'.
Troye Sivan said the question was 'wildly inappropriate'.
Image: Instagram/Troye Sivan

Singer Troye Sivan has lashed out after being asked in an interview if he was a “top or bottom”, telling fans on Twitter that it was a wildly invasive question.

A New Zealand reporter posed the question to the SA-Australian musician for Express, a proudly LGBTQ New Zealand publication.

Posting a copy of the article on his Twitter page, Troye said he considered asking the reporter about his sexual preferences, but declined because it was “inappropriate”.

His post had received more than 72,000 likes at the time of publishing this article, with many expressing shock at the incident.

Troye said “next time I'll do a q&a”.

MORE

Troye Sivan is the first male celeb to star in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video

Often the most facisinating parts of Vogue's Beauty Secret videos are the comments the featured A-listers make in between sharing makeup tips 
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Troye Sivan slams Eminem for using homophobic slurs

Eminem has come under fire for his comment.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

From Spud to stud: Troye Sivan is steaming up Hollywood on new V mag cover

Damn, the boy has grown! Once the darling of the world with his portrayal of a school boy on Spud, Troye Sivan is all grown up and melting hearts. ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  3. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for giving her a chance when people said ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Khloe Kardashian reacts to Lamar Odom's memoir - 'He's allowed to tell his ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi responds to claims that Mohale is not happy and is in it for the money TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X