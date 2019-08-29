Troye Sivan claps back after being asked if he is 'a top or bottom'

Singer Troye Sivan has lashed out after being asked in an interview if he was a “top or bottom”, telling fans on Twitter that it was a wildly invasive question.

A New Zealand reporter posed the question to the SA-Australian musician for Express, a proudly LGBTQ New Zealand publication.

Posting a copy of the article on his Twitter page, Troye said he considered asking the reporter about his sexual preferences, but declined because it was “inappropriate”.