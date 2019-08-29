Troye Sivan claps back after being asked if he is 'a top or bottom'
Singer Troye Sivan has lashed out after being asked in an interview if he was a “top or bottom”, telling fans on Twitter that it was a wildly invasive question.
A New Zealand reporter posed the question to the SA-Australian musician for Express, a proudly LGBTQ New Zealand publication.
Posting a copy of the article on his Twitter page, Troye said he considered asking the reporter about his sexual preferences, but declined because it was “inappropriate”.
I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then i remembered how wildly invasive, strange and innapropriate that would be. Didn’t stop him though! https://t.co/mo80DziQrH— troye (@troyesivan) August 28, 2019
His post had received more than 72,000 likes at the time of publishing this article, with many expressing shock at the incident.
Troye said “next time I'll do a q&a”.
It's so disgusting how people think that it's okay to ask these sexual questions to a gay person because they only see homosexuality sex and nothing more. I'm so sorry that this happened Troye.— 𝒄𝒂𝒕 ˚₊· (@jikookandsprite) August 28, 2019
Why are people so obsessed with top and bottoms in a relationship 😖😖 so weird— 📿 (@88styless) August 28, 2019
Well if I interviewed you for my small publication the questions would at the very least be music related and appropriate... just saying :)— Brittney Williams (@thebrittneyw) August 28, 2019
unreal how people don’t understand what’s appropriate and what’s not— fatima (@heardtroye) August 28, 2019