8 responses to rumours ‘Bonang is dating a Major League twin’, including her own

Bonang's love life once again made the trends list this week when the Twitter FBI thought they had solved the case of who her bae is.

Queen B was chilling in the glow of success, like she usually does, when a storm erupted around a comment she posted on social media.

Sis flexed earlier this week that she and her "baby" were gonna have a wonderful life. When quizzed about the baby part, she cheekily responded that she meant her man.

Cue the Twitter army, navy, FBI and K9 units to try to find out who this "man" is.

One user believed it was Major League twin Banele and brought the slips to "prove" it.

Cava: