8 responses to rumours ‘Bonang is dating a Major League twin’, including her own
Bonang's love life once again made the trends list this week when the Twitter FBI thought they had solved the case of who her bae is.
Queen B was chilling in the glow of success, like she usually does, when a storm erupted around a comment she posted on social media.
Sis flexed earlier this week that she and her "baby" were gonna have a wonderful life. When quizzed about the baby part, she cheekily responded that she meant her man.
Cue the Twitter army, navy, FBI and K9 units to try to find out who this "man" is.
One user believed it was Major League twin Banele and brought the slips to "prove" it.
Cava:
@bonang_m × @MAJORLEAGUEDJZ so cute ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TlU9mtzNGq— David Rasemetse (@Rasemetse_) August 29, 2019
People were losing their weaves over the claims and soon everyone and the neighbourhood had an opinion about the couple.
From planning the wedding to minding their own damn business, here are some of the reactions.
Paparazzo of the year!
And the tabloid journalism award goes to this guy!!! But before we get to this level of detective, she looks and is happy AND that’s all that matters 🍾🍾🍾🍾— YHTDTW (@yhtdtw) August 29, 2019
HEY? Major? Or league?
bathi which one is she dating? major or league? I am confused pic.twitter.com/fjavwtCVv8— Bonakele Maluleke (@BoniMaluleke) August 29, 2019
It's not true.....it cant be true pic.twitter.com/1yFwTkAdrG— Thembi mthombeni (@Thembimthomben3) August 29, 2019
As her name trended on the Twitter streets, Bonang slid in with a cool response.
The combos aren't communicating
Le nna! This combo isn't communicating pic.twitter.com/Fr6jSNwac3— Gracey Jacob🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@miss_grac3y) August 29, 2019
They are just friends
Bonang is just friends with the twin, they not dating @bonang_m— SPHUSHY🎧 (@sphushy18) August 29, 2019
They’re tryna figure out who I’m dating, as usual..... Nothing serious. Happy Thursday!!! Being Bonang tomorrow. ❤️😎 https://t.co/m4X7z6W7c6— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 29, 2019
Yeah bc we all know she dates niggas in the bottom of the barrel. When they were here, they were snapping from the same hotel at the same time, they were all boo’ed up at Saints and Mihlali spilled the beans around about the same time.— Charlie (@ta_grillz) August 29, 2019
They cute!
They look so cute...i love AKA but im all for this relationship...— mpho (@mpho1255) August 29, 2019