8 responses to rumours ‘Bonang is dating a Major League twin’, including her own

30 August 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang Matheba just laughed off the trend.
Image: Twitter/Bonang

Bonang's love life once again made the trends list this week when the Twitter FBI thought they had solved the case of who her bae is.

Queen B was chilling in the glow of success, like she usually does, when a storm erupted around a comment she posted on social media.

Sis flexed earlier this week that she and her "baby" were gonna have a wonderful life. When quizzed about the baby part, she cheekily responded that she meant her man.

Cue the Twitter army, navy, FBI and K9 units to try to find out who this "man" is.

One user believed it was Major League twin Banele and brought the slips to "prove" it.

Cava:

People were losing their weaves over the claims and soon everyone and the neighbourhood had an opinion about the couple.

From planning the wedding to minding their own damn business, here are some of the reactions.

Paparazzo of the year!

HEY? Major? Or league?

As her name trended on the Twitter streets, Bonang slid in with a cool response.

The combos aren't communicating

They are just friends

They cute!

