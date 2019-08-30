'Mischievous' Mike gets the boot on 'Survivor SA': I thought it would be me in the final

It was another week of blindsides and betrayal on Survivor SA: Island of Secrets this week after radio presenter Mike Venter became the 16th person to be voted off Survivor SA: Island of Secrets.

Mike, like many of us at home, were shocked when Rob spilled at Tribal Council that his name was the target for the evening.

Mike had thought he was safe after it was agreed that Steffi was a goner. His biggest mistake was trying to pull off a master move to get rid of Rob.

Rob called him out on it and claimed he was hurt by it.

"This tribal council I decided we talk now because I don’t know when I’ll get a chance to talk to Mike again so I was hoping he could tell me why he did that because I had not made a move on him and hadn't even thought of making a move on him when he decided to come for me,” Rob said.

There was also drama when Nicole refused to make eye contact with Rob for not choosing her for the braai reward he received and confronted him about it. In the end she was upset but made it clear that she was still his ally.

Mike told TshisaLIVE after his elimination that he went for Rob because of the threat he posed and how much he controlled the game.

"When you are able have perspective on the whole game, it is easy to spot how strong that alliance really was but in the moment you have to believe there is a crack in the alliance and you make the best plans you can. Rob was a strong player but I felt he was too controlling of the game and I wanted some control of my own destiny."

He said that he held out on making a move until now in hope that he could swing the others to his thinking, only for Durāo to sell him out.

It's clear that Durāo's head is now on the chopping block and Mike believes the next day or two on the island will be make or break for Durāo.

He said that he had always prepared to present to the jury as one of the final two gunning for the title of sole survivor and now had to adjust his thinking as a jury member.

"I never thought about being on the jury. I've only ever thought about completing the game and presenting to the jury. So now I have to come to terms with what happened and calculate my next move. I can't think of the sole survivor because I'm still distraught about last night (Thursday)."

The one consolation is he got to see his dad during a few moments on the show where the contestants were visited by a family member each.

Here are some snaps of those moments: