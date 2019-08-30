TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar to Sjava - 'Our country will rot because men create broken women'

30 August 2019 - 08:55 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Musician Lady Zamar says people are often shocked by how 'nice' she is.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Lady Zamar left tweeps to figure out for themselves what her response to Sjava about "men hurting women" was all about.

For those who don't know what's up, Sjava tweeted on Wednesday that "our generation" needs to unite and take action in tackling issues that cripple SA, otherwise the country will "rot".

As is the norm with the Twitter streets, his fans weighed in, some in agreement and others not so much.

On Thursday evening, Lady Zamar's jab at Sjava shut down the whole conversation.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Lady Zamar said men were to blame. "No.. the reason our country will go to waste is coz most men aren't willing to stand for anything or do what's right..instead they do stuff that make our society rotten and create broken women all around them."

Trust tweeps to come through with the screenshot:

Did Sjava break Lady Zamar's heart?

The two surprised fans when they confirmed earlier this year that their two-year relationship had ended.

Even though they had been plagued by romance rumours for around two years, neither of them officially confirmed that they were an item. 

They both also didn't give any details around their split. Shortly after breaking the news, Sjava took to Twitter to express what many perceived could have led to their break up. 

They need to come through with the tea already. 

