TshisaLIVE

Zodwa ditches the methylated spirits, gets procedure for removing dark thigh spots

30 August 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa has the secret.
Zodwa has the secret.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Seven months after swearing by methylated spirits, Zodwa has found a new way to deal with "kiwi".

Summer is just around the corner and as the weather heats up the last thing you want is for your dark inner thighs to stop you from being great. 

Zodwa told her followers in January that she used spirits to remove dark thigh spots but changed her tune this week.

She posted a series of videos of herself undergoing a procedure at a medical clinic and encouraged women to get the treatment.

She said the procedure was from India and was super effective.

"Ladies, I am having a laugh about this. You have been asking me why my thighs are not black on the inside and why I don't have kiwi. This is the machine I have been using. I took my time to tell you because I wanted to take you through all the processes of my body."

When called out and asked what happened to the spirits, Zodwa laughed off any suggestions that she was being a hypocrite.

"Choose what works for you, babe," she said.

If you'd like to watch the video you can do so here

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu gets 'fat-burning' injections

Zodwa Wabantu is making sure her body is in shape.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Zodwa: ‘I can get any man I want’

This is why we love Zodwa Wabantu, she always tells it like it is!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Zodwa tells Gigi Lamayne to 'walk away' from haters

'You know how to deal with those things, Gigi. Walk away. Don't deal with sh*t'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for giving her a chance when people said ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi responds to claims that Mohale is not happy and is in it for the money TshisaLIVE
  4. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper isn't here for Scoop Makhathini 'hate': I'm focused on ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
X