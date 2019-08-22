TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu gets 'fat-burning' injections

22 August 2019 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zodwa Wabantu has undergone another non-surgical procedure.
Zodwa Wabantu has undergone another non-surgical procedure.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

There seems to be no end to Zodwa Wabantu's mission to stay "young and fresh". 

Over the past few months Zodwa has undergone a series of procedures to help her stay in tip-top shape. 

The latest are lipodissolve (fat-burning) injections. 

Zodwa shared a video of her being injected in her stomach and thighs. 

Last month, Zodwa revealed that she had undergone a non-surgical breast lift and vaginal-tightening treatment. 

"My breasts were sagging. I went the non-surgical route because I didn't want to go under the knife," she told TshisaLIVE. 

Earlier this year, Zodwa had a vampire facial. She made it clear that she would never have plastic surgery because she didn't think she had to "fix" anything about herself. 

"Those that think I'm ugly must just hang in there because my 'ugly' face will never change.

"My fans never have to worry about me getting plastic surgery on my face. There's nothing to fix on my face. The procedure I posted was about my skin, I want to get rid of blemishes and dark spots and to prevent wrinkles and such. I want to look fresh," she said.

MORE

Radio veteran Lupi Ngcayisa slams 'ego-driven' DJs: Radio is not your vanity project

"There was a time when black radio understood its place to transform, to push the human side. There seems to be a move towards self-indulgence."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Bontle Modiselle on people touching her baby bump: 'Touch my belly, I’ll punch you in the throat'

Bontle is really slaying her pregnancy look hey!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Five crazy moments from Robbie Malinga Jnr’s reality show

Iss Too Much With Rob Mally is on another tip!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza says his relationship with Black Coffee is 'a bit shaky' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa: ‘I can get any man I want’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Solo & Dineo finally spill the tea on their white wedding, marriage & ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 'Those men are my supporters, I am theirs': Zodwa Wabantu on video TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X