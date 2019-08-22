WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu gets 'fat-burning' injections

There seems to be no end to Zodwa Wabantu's mission to stay "young and fresh".

Over the past few months Zodwa has undergone a series of procedures to help her stay in tip-top shape.

The latest are lipodissolve (fat-burning) injections.

Zodwa shared a video of her being injected in her stomach and thighs.

Last month, Zodwa revealed that she had undergone a non-surgical breast lift and vaginal-tightening treatment.

"My breasts were sagging. I went the non-surgical route because I didn't want to go under the knife," she told TshisaLIVE.

Earlier this year, Zodwa had a vampire facial. She made it clear that she would never have plastic surgery because she didn't think she had to "fix" anything about herself.

"Those that think I'm ugly must just hang in there because my 'ugly' face will never change.

"My fans never have to worry about me getting plastic surgery on my face. There's nothing to fix on my face. The procedure I posted was about my skin, I want to get rid of blemishes and dark spots and to prevent wrinkles and such. I want to look fresh," she said.