Zola rubbishes health scare claims: Tell my people I 'died' and woke up

Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini has slammed reports that he was rushed to hospital recently, with those close to him reportedly fearing the worst.

According to Sunday Sun, Zola contracted severe bronchitis and was treated in hospital. He reportedly did not tell his mother about the health scare fearing that it would cause her stress.

Speaking to the paper, Zola downplayed the scare.

Zola confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he had contracted bronchitis last month and was treated but denied that he was admitted to hospital.

He said that he had simply gone for blood tests at a nearby healthcare facility and left shortly afterward.

"I was never in hospital. I went to Medicross for my blood tests and was there no longer than an hour."

He also slammed claims that the condition was serious, sarcastically declaring that he had died and come back to life again.

"Tell my people that I died and woke up."

He said that he was on the mend and feeling much better.

"I am good and well. I live"

Meanwhile Zola's fans are determined to keep his legacy alive and have been sharing snaps and pictures in tribute to their hero over the last few months.

He thanked them for their support in a tweet two months ago.