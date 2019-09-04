TshisaLIVE

Zola rubbishes health scare claims: Tell my people I 'died' and woke up

04 September 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zola 7 is on the mend.
Zola 7 is on the mend.
Image: Instagram/Real Zola 7

Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini has slammed reports that he was rushed to hospital recently, with those close to him reportedly fearing the worst.

According to Sunday Sun, Zola contracted severe bronchitis and was treated in hospital. He reportedly did not tell his mother about the health scare fearing that it would cause her stress.

Speaking to the paper, Zola downplayed the scare.

Zola confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he had contracted bronchitis last month and was treated but denied that he was admitted to hospital.

He said that he had simply gone for blood tests at a nearby healthcare facility and left shortly afterward.

"I was never in hospital. I went to Medicross for my blood tests and was there no longer than an hour."

He also slammed claims that the condition was serious, sarcastically declaring that he had died and come back to life again.

"Tell my people that I died and woke up."

He said that he was on the mend and feeling much better.

"I am good and well. I live"

Meanwhile Zola's fans are determined to keep his legacy alive and have been sharing snaps and pictures in tribute to their hero over the last few months. 

He thanked them for their support in a tweet two months ago. 

READ MORE:

Zola 7 thanks SA for keeping his name alive: You're the reason I still stand

More than 20 years later, Zola 7 is still LOVED on these streets
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Tshepo on #ZolaFever: We would have police barricades because people would lose their minds

How big was Zola back in the day? He would have police form human barracks to protect him from excited fans.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

'Zola our president'- Twitter in tears after star made matric girls' dreams come true

The muso gave away matric farewell dresses.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE
  2. Prayers for Kevin Hart as actor survives horror car crash TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Idols SA fans freak out over 'Mzansi's Taylor Swift' - Micayla TshisaLIVE
  4. Siv Ngesi calls for nationwide shutdown over missing women and children scourge TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Phelo Bala & Moshe Ndiki are engaged TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'This is a comrade who made a contribution to the ANC' - Gavin Watson laid to ...
Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
X