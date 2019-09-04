The Soil's Ntsika: 'not all men are trash' is a pathetic excuse
Musician Ntsika Ngxanga has slammed men who have tried to distance themselves from the backlash over the femicide scourge by claiming "not all men are trash".
The Soil star said such these excuses were "pathetic", "highly insensitive" and "insulting to the violent reality" that men put women through every day.
Ntsika was reacting to news that a 42-year-old man had allegedly confessed to killing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
As reported on TimesLIVE , it emerged during his appearance at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday that the man allegedly lured the 19-year-old student into the Clareinch Post Office, where he attacked, raped and killed her.
In a strongly worded post on Instagram, Ntsika addressed all those who tried to distance themselves from the fight against women abuse, and said men should use their platforms to "denounce, address and act against this evil behaviour that has fast become a norm".
He said not doing so proved that not only were men trash, but they also did not care for women like they claimed.
He was joined in his outrage by rapper Cassper Nyovest, who questioned what was going on in the heads of South African men.
What's going on in their heads? South African Men. What the actual fuck?— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 2, 2019
The Kiffness' David Scott said men need to speak out when they see sexist, misogynist and chauvinist behaviour. He said an uncomfortable moment or conversation between men can save a life.
View this post on Instagram
To the good men out there, and believe me I know it’s going to be an unpopular opinion right now to even suggest that there is such a thing as a good man. But I know you’re out there, and I know that we can make a difference in these dark times.⠀ ⠀ Rape and murder don’t just happen in isolation. It begins as thoughts, and those thoughts become words. Those words become actions & the actions develop into character traits. If men are at a stage where they’re talking chauvinistically & no one challenges them, then there’s a good chance that they’ll start being chauvinistic & cause harm to women.⠀ ⠀ It’s easy to stay silent when we’re faced with guys who make misogynistic jokes or chauvinistic slurs. We’ve all been there. There’s that one guy in a Whatsapp group who’ll slut shame a girl or send out a totally sexist meme. It might be an uncle who makes inappropriate comments about a woman’s body at a braai. Most of us would want to do anything but say something in these moments, but it’s precisely the time we need to stand up & call out the chauvinists & tell them what they’re doing or saying is wrong. ⠀ ⠀ Trust me when I say I’ve been there & it’s not a nice situation to find yourself in, but a brief moment of discomfort in your life potentially could save an innocent woman’s life later on. Chauvinists are generally so far up their arses that they’ll kick & scream if you dare challenge them on something they feel comfortable in doing, but it is the right thing to do. Good men, stand up.⠀
TV presenter and actor Jonathan Boynton-Lee is out of the country, but said he was embarrassed to be a South African man at the moment
"I'm so tired of defending us. I'm ashamed and embarrassed to be a man from a country that doesn't know how to respect women."
Rapper Reason shared an edited version of the highly-criticised statement from the government's official Twitter account in reaction to the outrage over Uyinene's death.