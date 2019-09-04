The Soil's Ntsika: 'not all men are trash' is a pathetic excuse

Musician Ntsika Ngxanga has slammed men who have tried to distance themselves from the backlash over the femicide scourge by claiming "not all men are trash".

The Soil star said such these excuses were "pathetic", "highly insensitive" and "insulting to the violent reality" that men put women through every day.

Ntsika was reacting to news that a 42-year-old man had allegedly confessed to killing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

As reported on TimesLIVE , it emerged during his appearance at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday that the man allegedly lured the 19-year-old student into the Clareinch Post Office, where he attacked, raped and killed her.

In a strongly worded post on Instagram, Ntsika addressed all those who tried to distance themselves from the fight against women abuse, and said men should use their platforms to "denounce, address and act against this evil behaviour that has fast become a norm".

He said not doing so proved that not only were men trash, but they also did not care for women like they claimed.