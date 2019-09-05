Bonang on calls for her to speak to Ramaphosa about femicide: You think I wouldn’t if I could?!
The people want B to FaceTime her old friend...the president about the scourge of femicide in Mzansi.
TV personality Bonang Matheba has responded to calls for her to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the femicide scourge in Mzansi and expressed anger at government's apparent inaction while the country is in crisis.
As several reports of femicide made headlines and protesters took to the streets across the country to highlight the plight of woman this week, Bonang took to Twitter to vent her frustrations about the government's response.
“So. Damn. Annoying. This government is the absolute worst! Go outside!!! Go see what's happening outside!” she tweeted.
So. Damn. Annoying. This government is the absolute WORST!! Go OUTSIDE!!! GOOOOOOOOO SEEEEEEE WHATS HAPPENING OUTSIDE!!!! 🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾 https://t.co/TwPdinvz2F— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 4, 2019
B is one of several celebs who has called out the government in recent days.
Since calls for President Ramaphosa to take action against the crisis have "fallen on deaf ears", people have suggested that B should FaceTime the president like she did when the president was campaigning for the national elections earlier this year.
She responded to the suggestion, telling her followers that she would if she could.
Nyafetime him! Nyafatime him! You think I wouldn’t if I could?!!— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 4, 2019
Calling for everyone to stop with the games and to take this issue seriously, the reality star described the country's current situation as a national crisis.
“Also, the block button is on overdrive! This isn’t the time for your nonsense. Go make jokes with your friends on WhatsApp! Nxa!” she wrote.
Also, the block button is on OVERDRIVE!! This isn’t the time for your nonsense. THIS IS a national crisis!! Go make jokes with your friends on WhatsApp! Nxa!— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 4, 2019