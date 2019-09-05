Bonang on calls for her to speak to Ramaphosa about femicide: You think I wouldn’t if I could?!

TV personality Bonang Matheba has responded to calls for her to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the femicide scourge in Mzansi and expressed anger at government's apparent inaction while the country is in crisis.

As several reports of femicide made headlines and protesters took to the streets across the country to highlight the plight of woman this week, Bonang took to Twitter to vent her frustrations about the government's response.

“So. Damn. Annoying. This government is the absolute worst! Go outside!!! Go see what's happening outside!” she tweeted.