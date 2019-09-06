WATCH | Moshe on being engaged: I'm with someone that I know I belong with

It's been less than a week since Phelo Bala popped the question and Moshe Ndiki tells TshisaLIVE that he is still on cloud nine.

The stars announced their engagement on Sunday after several months of dating.

Phelo proposed at a spot at Northcliff Hill in Johannesburg, where he had planned a surprise picnic for Moshe.

Flaunting his ring at the launch of this year's Joburg Film Festival, Moshe told TshisaLIVE that he was still getting used to the feeling of being engaged.

"The last couple of days have been quite amazing and overwhelming. Every time I look at my finger I am like 'What? Really?'... It feels different. You breathe different. You talk different."

He said he was happy because he had found someone who understood him.

"I am very comfortable because I am with someone that I know I belong with."

The actor and TV host said he wanted to "enjoy being a fiancé first" before thinking about wedding plans.

"There might be a tent...if I don't feel like it is a private space. I don't know. There is so much to think about."

He was also coy on the idea of making the wedding a reality show special like Minnie Dlamini and Dineo Moeketsi's weddings.

"I put myself out there but my partner is quite private. When we are together we are quite loud. We haven't actually decided if we are going to go the TV route or keep it private."

The pair first sparked dating rumours late last year, and in January made it Instagram official with some cute snaps. The two met each other's families in March.

They hinted at wedding plans just over two months ago, when they went ring shopping.