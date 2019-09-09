Thuli Madonsela and several others congratulate Terry Pheto on latest international award

Actress Terry Pheto is once again the toast of Mzansi after walking away with a British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) award at the weekend.

The star, who has a trophy cabinet bigger than our house, was honoured for her role in Faces.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) earlier this year, won Best Film at the festival. Aki Omoshaybi won Best Actor.

Terry was nominated in the Best Actress category. She took to social media on Sunday to share her excitement at the honour.

“Woke up to the amazing news that I won Best Actress Award at the British Urban Film Festival Awards last night in London. What an honour. Thank you.”

Friends and fans filled social media with congratulatory messages. Among them was former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who called the star “an amazing ambassador” for the country.