TshisaLIVE

Thuli Madonsela and several others congratulate Terry Pheto on latest international award

09 September 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Terry Pheto stays winning.
Terry Pheto stays winning.
Image: Via Terry Pheto's Instagram

Actress Terry Pheto is once again the toast of Mzansi after walking away with a British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) award at the weekend.

The star, who has a trophy cabinet bigger than our house, was honoured for her role in Faces.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) earlier this year, won Best Film at the festival. Aki Omoshaybi won Best Actor.

Terry was nominated in the Best Actress category. She took to social media on Sunday to share her excitement at the honour.

“Woke up to the amazing news that I won Best Actress Award at the British Urban Film Festival Awards last night in London. What an honour. Thank you.”

Friends and fans filled social media with congratulatory messages. Among them was former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who called the star “an amazing ambassador” for the country.

Others couldn't help but gush over how Terry keeps making Mzansi proud.

MORE

SA actress in Netflix's 'Lucifer': 'When you cut me, my blood runs green & gold'

Local actress Lesley-Ann Brandt had her hands full filming the fourth season of the international TV series 'Lucifer'.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Mzansi shines bright in the global spotlight: 9 creatives who slayed 2018

We celebrate talented South Africans who flew our flag high as they dominated in their fields, both locally and abroad
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Scoop Makhathini believes Babes should get her 'financial freedom' from Mampintsha

People are worried that Mampintsha will continue to benefit financially from Babes Wodumo's work.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Kim Jayde on xenophobia: 'We are honest, hardworking people' TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia TshisaLIVE
  3. Delicious Festival responds to Tiwa Savage's withdrawal over xenophobic attacks TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | The moment Phelo proposed to Moshe TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Black Coffee makes his motor racing enthusiast son's dream come true TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X