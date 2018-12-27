Mzansi shines bright in the global spotlight: 9 creatives who slayed 2018

1. NAKHANE TOURÉ, MUSICIAN

The year might have started on a sour note for Nakhane – think the drama around the movie Inxeba (The Wound) – but the multitalented artist has soared since then. He moved to London and signed with the American agency that represents Terry Pheto internationally, as well as with a UK-based one.

He released his second studio album You Will Not Die and was nominated for the Best Breakthrough Act of 2018 at the Q Awards in London. He closed off 2018 with an appearance in a Vogue UK January edition feature about the visibility of the LGBTQ + community in pop music. Talk about a year!