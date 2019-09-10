MC Hammer is a stan of SA-born motivational speaker Mpumi Nobiva

Imagine getting a major nod from US icon MC Hammer. Well motivational speaker Mpumi Nobiva is that lucky person.

MC Hammer took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself congratulating the SA-born international speaker at 10th Annual Glide Legacy Gala that took place on September 7 in San Francisco.

Mpumi, who was part of Oprah Winfrey's inaugural class of 72 girls when the Leadership Academy for Girls opened its doors in 2007, was awarded the Janice Mirikitani Legacy Award at the award gala.