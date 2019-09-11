DJ Fresh on 'false allegations': They have been made and published recklessly

DJ Fresh issued a statement distancing himself from what he calls “false accusations and anonymous parties”.

He does not refer to what the allegations are or who is making them.

A number of anonymous social media groups have been created in the wake of protests against gender-based violence in South Africa. Information from alleged victims about alleged perpetrators, without verifying the details, including whether the alleged victim has consented for information to be published or whether the claims are true, have been widely shared on social media.

As previously reported by TimesLIVE, the lists published on social media have serious legal consequences.

“A person who has been accused on social media could sue for defamation because they would effectively be found guilty by civil action. You would have to prove if this accusation is true,” said media lawyer Willem de Klerk.

Fresh said he has always considered himself a “tool and a voice for the unheard”.

