Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse doesn't want abusers at his shows

Singer Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse is giving gender-based violence the thumbs down and has made it clear he doesn't want abusers to attend his shows.

Hotstix expressed his views on femicide and the importance of people speaking out against the killing of women and children on Phat Joe & The Family's radio show on Radio 2000.

"It has become so endemic that we are silent to this topic. Men are silent and I think my colleagues [the musicians] should speak out and use the platform and actually make the loudest noise about men who abuse children and women that they do not belong to this society."

The jazz singer said that abusive men should not even come to his shows.

"If they think that they are the 'man' then they should not come to our gigs and celebrate with us because we don't want such animals who go out and kill women and abuse children and then they believe they belong to this country!"

He also took the time to condemn the "black-on-black" xenophobic violence that has gripped the country lately, urging people to stop fighting and love one another.

His comments come as the women across Mzansi stage a stay away from in solidarity with gender based violence victims, under the hashtag #WithoutMe.

The protests are intended to show men what the world would be like without women.

Earlier this week, Uzalo creator Duma Ka Ndlovu told TshisaLIVE that while he applauded those who protested against the scourge of femicide, he believed educating and teaching the boy child would make a bigger impact.

"I would like to encourage fathers to start spending more time with their sons and teach them. For me that is more effective than us trying to go into the streets and shouting slogans. I don't mean to put anyone down!".