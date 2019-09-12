Here's who the Ndlovu Youth Choir will face in the 'America's Got Talent' final
As SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir gears up for next week's America's Got Talent final, their competition was confirmed on Thursday.
The group has given SA a reason to smile in the past few weeks, a time plagued by reports of femicide and xenophobia. Last week, they got a standing ovation from the judges for their rendition of Steve Winwood's Higher Love, which was also covered by Whitney Houston.
It was enough to see them selected for the finals of the prestigious TV talent competition.
Taking to social media this week, the group promised a performance unlike anything they had done before.
Late night hotel brainstorming, rehearsals and recordings. Our performance on the final of America's Got Talent will be unlike like anything we have done before. 🔥🇿🇦🇺🇸🙌🏾 #agt #teamwork pic.twitter.com/Ej9UbM67ou— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 8, 2019
But will it be enough against some of the world's best talent?
Here's a look at who they will have to beat to be crowned this season's biggest talent.
Tyler Butler-Figueroa
The young violinist earned judge Simon Cowell’s coveted Golden Buzzer after his cover of Kelly Clarkson’s Stronger. Tyler was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of four and was teased by other children at school. “I just didn’t want to be the kid with cancer. So now, I’m the kid who plays the violin,” he told the audience before his first audition.
Kodi Lee
One of the favourites for the title, Kodi impressed the judges last week with his rendition of Calum Scott's You Are The Reason. The 22-year-old singer and pianist is blind and autistic. He plays the piano by ear, not from sheet music.
Benicio Bryant
The 14-year-old singer composes his own music and wowed the judges last week with his song, Fall Apart. Originally penned as a shy guy with a great voice, he has matured into a firm fan favourite.
Light Balance Kids
Members of the Ukrainian dance group dress in luminous clothing and use lasers to create a series of performances that are a visual delight. They have been applauded for their unique twist on dance and storytelling.
Emanne Beasha
The 10-year-old opera singer won Arabs Got Talent in 2017 and was guest judge Jay Leno‘s Golden Buzzer. She is one of the favourites, captivating audiences with her “powerhouse voice”. She is also a hit with the judges and their vote, given to one act per semifinal, saved her from elimination this week. Even SA TV legend Felicia Mabuza- Suttle is a fan.
Detroit Youth Choir
This group of underprivileged children is Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer and left judge Gabrielle Union in tears with their performance of Panic! At the Disco's High Hope. The group has been one of the most popular acts this season.
Ryan Niemiller
This stand-up comedian has overcome physical adversity to pursue his dream of being a comedian and has had audiences in stitches from the moment he walked on stage at his audition. He is a firm fan favourite and won fan's votes that saved him from elimination this week.
V.Unbeatable
The dance and tumbler group from India were guest judge Dwayne Wade‘s Golden Buzzer performers and have had fans intrigued with their well choreographed and entertaining performances. Their act may be different to other finalists, but it has made them a big hit with fans.
Voices of Service
The quartet of veterans are just old-school cool, making beautiful music that has brought a lot of emotions. They are a big hit with mostly older viewers and have powered their way to the final with some strong performances that could see them pull a surprise in the final.